Today, on November 2, 2017, Aligera Holding AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company only has sufficient working capital for the next three months provided that it cancels its interest payments under current bond loan due on November 7, 2017.



The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if any circumstances exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial situation or the pricing of the instruments.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by Aligera Holding AB (publ) (ALIG 01, ISIN code SE0005933231, trading code ALIG_01) will be given observation status.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Joakim Strid, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.