

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $98.3 million, or $2.12 per share. This was up from $82.6 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $534.70 million. This was up from $455.65 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $98.3 Mln. vs. $82.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $1.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q3): $534.70 Mln vs. $455.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.30 - $8.40



