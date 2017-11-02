

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported that its third-quarter net loss widened to $117 million and $0.05 per share from $94 million and $0.04 per share in the prior year.



The company now expects consolidated full-year 2017 EBIT before special items to be at least $630 million, the high end of its previous guidance.



Bombardier announced that a European customer has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for up to 61 C Series, including 31 firm aircraft and options for an additional 30 aircraft. The LOI is subject to the execution of a purchase agreement which is expected before year end. Based on the list price, a firm order would be valued at approximately $2.4 billion. This amount would increase to nearly $4.8 billion should all 30 options be exercised.



Adjusted loss per share for the third-quarter was $0.01 compared to break even per share in the previous year.



EBIT before special items was $165 million, up 90% for the same period last year. This growth was driven by continued significant margin improvements at Transportation, Business Aircraft and Aerostructures, which all reached 8.5% or above in the quarter. Free cash flow usage was $495 million in the quarter and $1.7 billion in the nine-month period as a result of an increase in Transportation's ramp-up in production ahead of deliveries coupled with the production ramp-up in aerospace for the Global 7000 and C Series programs.



Consolidated revenues grew to $3.84 billion, from $3.74 billion last year, mainly as a result of continued growth in Transportation and previously announced adjusted volumes in Aerospace segments, consistent with market demand.



Consolidated revenue and free cash flow usage guidance for the year are revised to approximately $16.3 billion and $1.0 billion respectively to align with approximately 20 to 22 C Series deliveries due to engine delivery delays from Pratt & Whitney. Certain engines originally designated for production aircraft in the fourth quarter will be redirected to support spare engine requirements of current C Series customers.



Bombardier also announced the appointment of Douglas R. Oberhelman to its Board of Directors. Mr. Oberhelman spent 41 years at Caterpillar Inc., where he held various executive positions, including Executive Chairman, a role he held until his retirement in March 2017. Mr. Oberhelman replaces Patrick Pichette, who expressed his intention to resign from Bombardier's Board of Directors for personal reasons.



