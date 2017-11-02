TORONTO, 2017-11-02 11:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SightlineU3O8, a leading nuclear industry research organization, today published an analysis of the key factors governing the market price of uranium. The data summarized in an article titled "Uranium's Time is Now!" indicates that numerous factors are converging to create a potential near-term turnaround in the market price of the commodity.



"What many do not realize is that new reactor builds over the past 6 years have pushed uranium demand back to pre-Fukushima levels. Today, for the first time in over 35 years, nuclear power generation is rapidly rising while the production of nuclear fuel is swiftly falling, signaling a tipping point for investors."



The analysis discusses the factors that created excess inventory in the uranium fuel cycle as well as the variables that have been at work to now reverse that situation.



