WATERLOO, Ontario, 2017-11-02 11:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that low-cost airline Norwegian is using Descartes' cloud-based Global Air Messaging Gateway solution to help standardize and automate electronic air cargo communication with its customer base of freight forwarders and other trading partners.



"Our rapid global expansion requires Norwegian Cargo to better engage with the wider air cargo community that can benefit from using the bellyholds of our expanding 787 Dreamliner fleet," said Bjørn Erik Barman-Jenssen, Head of Cargo at Norwegian. "Descartes' Global Air Messaging Gateway will streamline information and provide Norwegian Cargo with an effective air cargo communications platform that will help us manage shipments more efficiently as we continue our growth. This solution will also raise awareness of Norwegian Cargo's capabilities among freight forwarders and will ensure that our customers, potential clients and the entire air cargo community can easily engage with us."



Descartes' Global Air Messaging Gateway helps carriers automate connectivity to trading partners, monitor shipment status in real-time, and communicate timely status updates to both forwarders and consignees. The solution uses Descartes' cloud-based Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN), an industry leading solution for multimodal, real-time electronic data exchange. The Descartes GLN also contains a wide array of value-added logistics services that span the entire shipment management process from contract management to cargo bookings, shipment tracking, and security and trade compliance filings, and more.



"We're pleased to help Norwegian create more efficient cargo operations and higher levels of customer satisfaction by automating communications with its growing customer base," said Jan Markill, EMEA Sales Director at Descartes. "For over 20 years, we've been helping the air freight industry replace slow, paper-based practices with more efficient electronic ones. In an industry characterized by a constant need to innovate, we have an extensive range of technology solutions that can help carriers reduce costs and take customer service to new heights."



About Norwegian Norwegian is Europe's third largest low-cost carrier, carrying 30 million passengers annually to more than 150 global destinations. Norwegian has been voted the Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline for two consecutive years at the renowned SkyTrax Awards, and Europe's Best Low-Cost Airline for four consecutive years.



About Descartes Systems Group Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



