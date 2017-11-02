

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings reports and braced for the Bank of England's interest-rate decision as well as the announcement on the nomination of the new Fed Chair.



The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points despite uncertain economic outlook. This will be the first rise in a decade as Brexit-fueled inflation looks set to rise further on a weaker pound.



In economic releases, the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone rose to an 80-month high of 58.5 in October from 58.1 in September, final data from IHS Markit showed. Nonetheless, the reading was slightly below the initial estimate of 58.6.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.1 percent at 396.38 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was moving down 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 was marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.1 percent.



Credit Suisse Group shares jumped nearly 4 percent after the Swiss banking giant reported significantly higher profit in its third quarter with strong wealth management results.



German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss soared 6 percent as it raised 2017 sales guidance after reporting a slight increase in third-quarter revenue.



Sanofi shares fell 1.7 percent after the French drug giant reported a decline in third quarter profit, but confirmed its full-year 2017 guidance for business earnings per share to be broadly stable at constant exchange rates.



Playtech shares plummeted as much as 24 percent in London after the online casino games giant issued a profit warning, citing slowdown in certain parts of Asia and problems with the Sun Bingo contract.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX