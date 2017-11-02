

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German unemployment declined in October, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed Thursday.



The number of people out of work decreased by adjusted 11,000 to 2.495 million. Economists had forecast a decline of 10,000 in October.



The jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.6 percent, the lowest since reunification in 1990. The rate also came in line with expectations.



The positive development in the labor market continues, Federal Labor Agency Chief Detlef Scheele, said. The upturn in the autumn led to an unusual fall in both unemployment and underemployment.



