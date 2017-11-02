

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - DowDuPont (DWDP), a holding company formed through the merger of Dow Chemical Company and DuPont, reported Thursday lower profit in its third quarter, despite higher sales.



Looking ahead, Andrew Liveris, executive chairman of DowDuPont, said, 'Consumer-led demand continues to drive global economic activity, which remains robust across most major economies, including Europe, China and the United States. Our demand outlook is positive for the majority of our key end-markets.'



In the third quarter, net income declined 29 percent to $514 million from last year's $719 million. Earnings per share fell 49 percent to $0.32 from $0.63 last year.



On a pro forma basis, net income was $232 million, down 53 percent from $494 million a year ago



Pro forma adjusted earnings per share were $0.55, compared to $0.50 a year earlier.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Pro Forma Operating EBITDA in the quarter grew 7 percent to $3.22 billion from $3.02 billion a year ago, driven by volume and price gains, higher equity earnings and lower pension/OPEB costs4 due to purchase accounting.



These gains more than offset higher feedstock costs, weak conditions in agriculture markets, the unfavorable impact of hurricanes, and startup costs related to new assets on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the company said.



Net sales for the quarter climbed 23 percent to $15.35 billion from $12.48 billion in the prior year. Pro forma net sales increased 8% to $18.29 billion, with gains in most segments and geographies. Analysts expected sales of $18.01 billion for the quarter.



Sales rose double-digits in Europe, Middle East and Africa and in Asia Pacific. Sales in North America grew 4 percent, while sales in Latin America declined driven by weakness in Agriculture due to expected lower corn area and a delayed start to the summer season in Brazil.



Pro forma volume grew 4 percent, reflecting consumer-led demand in packaging, electronics, transportation, oil and gas, building and construction, and consumer care end-markets. Volume grew in almost all operating segments.



Pro forma local price rose 3 percent, led by Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, Performance Materials & Coatings, and Transportation & Advanced Polymers. Pro forma local price increased in all geographies except Latin America.



Ed Breen, chief executive officer of DowDuPont, added, 'We delivered top- and bottom-line growth in the third quarter - a solid start for our newly-formed company. Our operating earnings increase was the result of broad-based demand growth in most of our core end-markets and disciplined margin management, which more than offset several headwinds, from multiple hurricanes to higher feedstock costs and a delayed start to the summer agriculture season in Brazil.'



