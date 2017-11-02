Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2017, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss third quarter financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (855) 354-1855 (U.S. and Canada) or (484) 365-2865 (International).

In addition, the Company today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference on November 14, 2017, at 4:15 p.m. EST in New York, NY;

The Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. GMT in London; and

The Global Mizuho Investor Conference on December 5, 2017 in New York.

A live webcast of the third quarter financial results and the Stifel and Jefferies presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the third quarter financial results webcast will be available on Concert's website for three months. A replay of the investor conference webcasts will be available on Concert's website for two weeks following the presentations.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its DCE Platform (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel medicines designed to address unmet patient needs. The Company's approach starts with approved drugs in which deuterium substitution has the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert has a broad pipeline of innovative medicines targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com.

