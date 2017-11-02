Sphera Named the Market Leader for Chemical & Hazardous Waste Management According to Independent Research Firm

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sphera, the largest global provider of Operational Excellence software and information services with a focus on Operational Risk, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), and Product Stewardship, proudly announces that Verdantix, an independent analyst firm, named Sphera as the market leader for chemical and hazardous waste management software in its recently released EHS Software Benchmark report.

Verdantix applied a 13-criteria assessment to the industry's top 20 EHS software vendors. The analysis, which originally appeared in the Verdantix Green Quadrant EHS Software 2017 report, was based on 2.5-hour live product demonstrations with pre-set scenarios, vendor responses to a 251-point questionnaire, interviews with 15 independent customers representing 10 industries that have bought or are planning to buy EHS software, and a survey of 301 EHS decision-makers.

Sphera's chemical and hazardous waste management functionality achieved 87% of the maximum potential score, making it the broadest and deepest software for these two processes. As noted in the report, this is due, in part, to Sphera's superior breadth of regulatory content, which covers 15,000 translated phrases in 46 languages, its 7,500-plus rules for automating hazard assessments, and its more than 100 templates for legal requirements across 50 countries.

"Sphera has consistently been a leader in the chemical and hazardous materials software space given our unparalleled breadth of content and deep global expertise; this report serves to further validate our position," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "With Sphera's Product Stewardship offerings as well as our Operational Risk and Environmental, Health and Safety products and services, Sphera is able to offer customers the most comprehensive solutions for both enterprise and mid-market organizations in any industry or geography."

Customers using either chemical or hazardous waste managementfunctionality from Sphera include Abbott Laboratories, EMD Millipore, Johnson & Johnson, MANA Products and Truman Medical Centers. Sphera also provides hazardous material management functionality to meet the unique needs of the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Based on this analysis and our 2017 Green Quadrant report, Sphera stands out from the pack as the broadest and deepest software for chemical and hazardous waste management," said David Metcalfe, the CEO of Verdantix. "With the recent introduction of Sphera's cloud-based software platform, its customers should enjoy greater product functionality and transparency as well as a more seamless integration of data and analysis."

Acopy of the report can be downloaded here.

About Sphera

For more than 30 years Sphera has been committed to creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world by advancing operational excellence. Sphera is the largest global provider of Operational Excellence software and information services with a focus on Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S), Operational Risk and Product Stewardship. The Chicago-based company serves more than 2,500 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70 countries. Sphera is aportfolio company of Genstar Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the software, industrial technology, financial services and healthcare industries. Learn more at www.spherasolutions.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn and Twitter @SpheraSolutions.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with a focus on innovative technologies that optimize business operations. We have expertise in environment, health, safety and quality, as well as energy, real estate, facilities and maintenance. Through our research and advisory services we help corporate managers, investors, technology executives and service firm leaders to make robust, fact-based decisions. We are committed to delivering objective, timely and accurate analysis to help our clients succeed. Learn more at www.verdantix.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Dixon +1.419.297.0222 diana.dixon@kemperlesnik.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595702/SpheraLogo_FullColor_JPG_CMYK.jpg