Global Medical Radiation Detection Market 2017-2025 - Increasing Healthcare Industries and Insurance Coverage

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Radiation Detection Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Medical Radiation Detection market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising awareness of safety consciousness among people working in radiation-prone surroundings, growing practice of radiation and nuclear medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and increasing healthcare industries and insurance coverage.



In terms of safety the market is segregated by face protection products, hand safety and full-body protection. Furthermore face protection products are divided into eyewear and facemasks. Hand safety is categorized into attenuating sleeves and gloves. Full-Body Protection is segmented by barriers and shields and aprons.



Based on product the market is categorized into area process monitors, radioactive material monitors, personal dosimeters, surface contamination monitors, environment radiation monitors and other radiation detection and monitoring products. Personal Dosimeters are further divided into active dosimeters and passive dosimeters.



By end users the market is bifurcated into non-hospitals and hospitals. Furthermore non-hospitals are segmented by imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, radiation therapy & cancer centers, dental clinics, orthopedic facilities and other non-hospital end users. Hospitals are categorized into emergency care, radiation therapy, radiology, dentistry, nuclear medicine and other hospital departments.



On the basis of detector the market is segregated into scintillators, solid-state detectors and gas-filled detectors. Scintillators are further divided into organic scintillators and inorganic scintillators. solid-state detectors are segmented into diamond detectors and semiconductor detectors. gas-filled detectors are classified into ionization chambers, proportional counters and geiger-muller counters.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Global Medical Radiation Detection Market, By Safety



5 Global Medical Radiation Detection Market, By Product



6 Global Medical Radiation Detection Market, By End User



7 Global Medical Radiation Detection Market, By Detector



8 Global Medical Radiation Detection Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Arrow-Tech,Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Radiation Detection Company

Infab Corporation

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Canberra Industries Inc.

IBA Worldwide

Landauer, Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Ptw Freiburg GmbH

Fluke Biomedical

Amray Medical

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Centronic Limited

RAE Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z3ckpw/global_medical



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716