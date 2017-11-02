Investoo Group Secures £7.5 Million in Funding for Further Acquisitions

LONDON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The seven-figure credit line follows several acquisitions this year, including Invezz.com, RoboAdvisors.com and SocialTradingGuru.com.

Leading financial trading affiliate firm Investoo Group is pleased to announce a £7.5 million (7,500,000 GBP) credit line that will fund further acquisitions in the trading industry, as well as expansion into new areas within finance.

The London-based affiliates firm seeks to expand into the retail investments, consumer finance, money transfers, and savings industries. A new portfolio of personal finance-focused sites will sit alongside an existing portfolio of financial news sites, online cryptocurrency resources and broker review sites.

The new acquisitions will further solidify the firm's reputation for identifying growth opportunities and turning sites into high-value properties.

Chairman David Merry described the credit line as both an opportunity for growth and an indication of the company's success since launching in 2016, "We have developed an enviable portfolio of valuable sites in a short amount of time, and this funding will allow us to continue our remarkable growth trajectory."

CEO Adam Grunwerg highlighted that the £7.5 million credit line will drive the firm's diversification strategy, "We're expanding into new niches where we will focus on individuals taking the best investment decisions possible. We're especially excited about this credit line because it will allow us to do what we do best - deliver sites that educate and inform, giving consumers the power to invest with confidence."

The credit line is provided by private lenders as well as existing shareholders in the Group.

Further information can be found at http://www.investoogroup.com/.

About Investoo Group

Investoo Group is a heavily backed financial venture that has fast become one of the biggest lead generation companies in the Forex and retail investment industry. Based in London, the firm has grown from 1 to 50 employees in its first year. The group is backed by online technologies leaders Kinetic Investments and Optimizer Invest.

