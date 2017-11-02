MONTREAL, 2017-11-02 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. (TSXV:ALG) (the "Corporation") today announced results of expanded metallurgical tests results from drill core samples at the Tijirit project ("Tijirit") in Mauritania, and these tests continue to demonstrate Tijirit's exploration and mining potential. Following the positive testworks results completed in 2016 (see Press Release dated January 18, 2017), Algold conducted additional metallurgical work which consisted of grinding and cyanidation testing at SGS Lakefield.



Metallurgical testing were carried out at SGS Lakefield Laboratory (Ontario) on 16 composites using diamond drill hole core samples collected from the Eleonore (South, Central, North), Sophie II, and Lily Zones. The Eleonore composite was characterized by quartz veins associated with meta-sediments, metavolcanics or porphyries units. The Sophie II composite was made up of quartz veins within banded iron formation ("BIF") and amphibolite and the Lily composite was made up of metasediments. Each composite weighted between 3 kg and 10 kg.



Recovery of gold amenable to gravity separation followed by cyanidation of the gravity tailings was conducted with the following results. Those tesworks have been conducted based on the same optimum conditions which were determined during the first program (2016-2017).



Sample CN Feed % Au Au Head, g/t Size Extraction / P80, µm Recovery Zone Test Grav + CN No. Calculated Direct S10 ELEONORE_N 10 68 96,7 0,77 0,82 S11 11 69 95,2 3,66 4,36 Zone Average 69 96,0 2,22 2,59 S12 ELEONORE-S 12 70 97,4 1,16 0,12 S13 13 69 97,2 0,70 0,70 Zone Average 70 97,3 0,93 0,41 S14 14** 173 86,2 6,25 8,84 S15 ELEONORE-C 15 68 99,4 11,2 11,5 S16 16 82 98,8 2,16 0,18 108 99,1 * 6,54 6,84 Total Average 73 * 94,5 2,27 2,37 *without CN-14 ** CN-14 is being repeated.



Sample CN Feed % Au Au Head, g/t Size Extraction / P80, µm Recovery Zone Test Grav + CN No. Calculated Direct S1 1 75 91,4 3,50 4,15 S2 SOPHIE 2 64 96,2 0,65 1,66 S3 3 64 95,8 0,57 0,49 S4 4 88 91,2 0,72 0,43 Zone Average 73 93,7 1,36 1,68 S5 5 75 91,4 0,86 1,22 S6 6 75 93,1 1,00 1,16 S7 LiLy 7 61 92,5 0,66 0,50 S8 8 82 95,1 1,43 0,88 S9 9 78 93,9 1,07 0,95 Zone Average 74 93,2 1,00 0,94



"These expanded metallurgical tests are very encouraging and confirm and build on the tests completed in 2016-2017. The testworks wich were performed on a larger number of samples continue to show that gold is easily recoverable at Tijirit" said François Auclair, Algold's President and Chief Executive Officer. "These strong results, indicating 99% recovery along with the ongoing programs, should enable Algold to expand the metallurgical work, focusing on the process and recovery optimization in 2018, further advancing the Tijirit project".



Head grades for each of the composites were as follow (Fire Assays):



Composites Sample ID Hole ID Au g/t ELEONORE-N S10 974 T17DD003 0.82 S11 975 T17RD068 4.36 ELEONORE-S S12 981 T16RD041 0.12 S13 977 T16RD140 0.70 ELEONORE-C S14 986 T17DD011 8.84 S15 987 T17RD085B 11.50 S16 991 T17RD085B 0.18 SOPHIE S1 959 T16DD09 4.15 S2 962 SCD7 1.66 S3 964 SCD8/9 0.49 S4 960 SDC5 0.43 LILY S5 951 LCD2/3 1.22 S6 955 LCD4 1.16 S7 957 LCD5 0.50 S8 958 LCD5 0.88 S9 969 LCD6 0.95



Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Analytical work was carried pout at SGS Lakefield. an ISO/IEC 17025 Certified Laboratory.



Analytical work for drill core and chips, geochemical samples and rock chip samples is carried out at the independent SGS Laboratories Ltd. in Bamako, Mali. The 50 g fire assay with ASS finish analytical services are accredited by SANAS and are carried out with a quality assurance protocol in line with ISO 17025:2005. Samples are stored at the Corporation's field camps and put into sealed bags until delivered by a geologist on behalf of Algold to the laboratory in Bamako, Mali, where samples are prepared and analyzed. Until the end of 2016, samples were analyzed at ALS's facility in Loughrea, Ireland. Beginning in 2017, samples are analyzed at SGS Laboratory, Bamako. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and finely crushed to better than 70%, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of up to 1,000 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh) screen, and a 50-gram split is analyzed by fire assay with an AA finish. Anomalous samples greater than 5 g/t Au are re-analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Selected samples may be re-analyzed using a 1 kg cyanide leach (Bottle Roll) using "LeachWELL" or the 1 kg screen fire assay method. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are inserted to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.



This press release has been reviewed for accuracy and compliance under National Instrument 43-101 by André Ciesielski, DSc., PGeo., Algold Resources Ltd Lead Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person, and Alastair Gallaugher, C.Geo. (Chartered Geologist and Fellow of the Geological Society of London), BSc. Geology, Algold's Exploration Manager in Mauritania, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. André Ciesielski has further approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.



