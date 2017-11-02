Lubrizol: Lubrizol Showcases Specialty Solutions at Plastimagen 2017

CLEVELAND, November 2, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers and Performance Coatings businesses are showcasing their thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and plastic additive solutions at Plastimagen 2017. Lubrizol will be exhibiting in Hall A, Booth #3328 from November 7-10, 2017 at the Centro Banamex Exposition in Mexico City, Mexico. A global leader in supplying polymer solutions, Lubrizol will be highlighting its innovative offering including:

Products for Automotive Applications:

Pearlcoat TPU Series (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlcoat) : The Pearlcoat TPU series is plasticizer-free and halogen-free TPU with enhanced durability and aesthetics for use in automotive seat covers.



Pearlcoat TPU Activa Series: (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlcoat) The Pearlcoat TPU Activa Series provides high aesthetic appeal (leather finish) and improved UV stability, and is suited for thermoforming, extrusion or co-extrusion with polar substrates (eg. ABS, PC, PVC).



Hot Melt Adhesives:

Pearlbond TPU 700 Series (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Markets/Industrial-Solutions/Hot-Melt-Adhesives) : The Pearlbond TPU 700 Series offers fast and high-heat resistant hot melt TPU adhesives with low temperature flexibility.



Pearlbond TPU 360 (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Markets/Industrial-Solutions/Hot-Melt-Adhesives): Pearlbond TPU 360 is a breathable hot melt adhesive TPU with superior resistance to hydrolysis and microorganisms.

Surface Protection and Graphics:

Estane ALR (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU/Estane-ALR) and Estane 9000 series (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU/Estane-ALR): The Estane ALR and Estane 9000 series are non-vinyl, plasticizer-free surface protection and print media solutions that provide superior durability and ease of use during installation and removal.

Wire and Cable:

Estane TPU Series (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU): The Estane TPU product series offers a wide-range of TPU solutions with superior properties and benefits for wire and cable applications including long-term flexibility, abrasion/cut/tear resistance, UV resistance, high temperature rating, high bending cycle (suitable for robotic and other industrial applications).

Plastic Additives:

Solplus Plastic Additives (https://www.lubrizol.com/Coatings/Brands/Solplus): Solplus plastic additives are used to disperse inorganic and organic pigments and can be used with liquid colors for thermoplastics (plasticizers), solid state masterbatch, and thermoset systems (polyols, epoxies, UPEs). SolplusDP310 is a 100% active dispersant typically used in solid masterbatch and compounds.



Additionally, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers announces it has been selected to present at Plastimagen 2017. Dr. Sat Nistala, who holds a Ph.D. in chemistry and Six Sigma certification, will present "Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Based Carbon Composite Laminates for Automotive Applications- A Disruptive Technology". The presentation will be given on November 7th, 2017, from 1:20pm to 2:00pm in the Valparaiso Hall - Exhibitor Floor.

Rogerio Colucci, regional business manager, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers Latin America, notes "We are focused on collaboration with our customers and developing innovative solutions to meet their toughest application challenges. Plastimagen 2017 provides an ideal opportunity to meet with customers across multiple industries and better understand their needs and strategic direction. Our wide-ranging portfolio of solutions is not comparable with anything else available in the market which highlights our continuous investment in new technologies and dedication to future growth."

For more information about Lubrizol's solutions or the markets we serve, stop by Booth #3328, email engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com) or visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers).

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant,

adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a partner with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and eco-considerate benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/coatings (http://www.lubrizol.com/coatings).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

