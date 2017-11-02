Metso Corporation: Metso receives four major oil and gas valve orders from Chinese petrochemical customers

Metso receives four major oil and gas valve orders from Chinese petrochemical customers

Metso Corporation's press release on November 2, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Metso has received four major valve orders for the oil and gas industry from Chinese petrochemical customers. All orders are for greenfield investments and have been booked in Metso's orders received starting from the first quarter of 2017, with subsequent quarterly bookings in 2017 and continuing to 2018. The total value of the orders and company names are not being disclosed. All the companies are in the top ten petrochemical companies in China.

"A solid industry reputation, and reliable, high-quality products with great investment value has made Metso's valve solutions a favorite in the market. Our customers value having proven valve technology, as well as service and spare part availability that ensures high productivity in demanding processes," explains Metso's HangPheng Tan, Vice President Sales and Service Flow Control in China.

The orders include approximately 2,500 Neles ball, segment and butterfly valves for on/off and control applications for various process phases, such as coal gasification, ethylene cracking and PSA processes. The control valves are equipped with Neles ND9000 series intelligent valve controllers, which have the capability for advanced performance follow-up.



Caption: Neles BWX and Neles ball valve are examples of the wide variety of reliable Metso valves for petrochemical processes.

Over the years, Metso's installed base of valve solutions for leading Chinese oil and gas customers has been growing steadily, and its valves are widely used in many critical processes. In a typical petrochemical or refinery project, Metso's product range covers up to 90% of the valves needed.

Reliable valve solutions are critical components in petrochemical processes

Metso has a strong position in control valves for petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, and power customers through its well-known Neles rotary control valves, globe valves, and intelligent valve controllers offering.

The valves in a petrochemical or refinery process must be able to withstand very demanding process conditions, such as high pressures and temperatures, toxic and corrosive fluids, vibration, and pressure shocks under normal service conditions, and they must meet all safety requirements.

