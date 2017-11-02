NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

SINGAPORE, Nov 2, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Asia Pacific, together with NEC Corporation, will participate in Future Travel Experience Asia 2017 from 7 to 8 November, at the Marina Bay Sands Singapore, booth B2.In recent years, the escalation of terror threats is redefining security at airports, resulting in massive waiting times for passengers due to additional layers of checking and screening. NEC will present its Smart, Secure and Seamless Travel concept, which consists of an integrated suite of biometrics and advanced video analytics that seek to deliver a frictionless passenger experience by improving airport security and operational efficiency from check-in to arrival.The NEC booth will showcase:- NeoFace Watch: High performance face recognition software application for real-time video surveillance, offline video face search and high volume photo face search based on the world's most accurate facial recognition technology(1)- NeoFace Express: Sleek and compact device that delivers rapid-access biometric and credential scanning for self-verification and boarding- Multi-modal Biometric System: 3-in-1 automatic biometrics ID livescan system for face, fingerprint and iris scanning, as well as other innovative functionalities- Liveness Detection: Real time facial recognition technology with the capability of determining if an image is a fake human face using a web cameraOther highlights include an access control solution for frequent flyers to enter airport lounges, and an integrated video analytics security system to detect persons-of-interest and abandoned objects.(1) NEC's Video Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Testing:http://www.nec.com/en/press/201703/global_20170316_01.html