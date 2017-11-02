A solar facility made up of 720 solar PV modules and coupled with a 315 Kwh storage system is expected to power several communities of the Bongolava region.

The population of Belobaka, a locality situated 291 km from Antananarivo, in the Bongolava region of Madagascar has finally gained access to electricity. The president of Madagascar Hery Rajaonarimampianina inaugurated a solar-plus-storage power facility on the 27th of October.

The project was financed by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) in the frame of the $63 million program "Power Africa" which aims to enlarge access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa. The PV plant in Belobaka is one of 100 units ...

