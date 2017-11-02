

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced, for 2018, the company expects: revenue growth in the range of 7 percent to 9 percent; and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.90 to $6.15.



Adjusted earnings per share was up 2.3 percent to $1.33 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 compared to $1.30 in the previous fiscal year's fourth quarter, driven primarily by a lower number of adjusted diluted shares outstanding. Revenue was $39.1 billion, up 4.2 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 3.9 percent increase in Pharmaceutical Distribution Services revenue and a 12.2 percent increase in revenue within Other.



