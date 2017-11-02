

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended September, after rising in the previous two quarters, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 2.2 percent in the third quarter from 3.4 percent in the second quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 2.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 4,300 in the September quarter from 7,000 in the June quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 5,200.



The employment rate came in at 80.2 percent, down from 81.5 percent in the preceding quarter.



