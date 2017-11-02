Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: McDonald's EPS Surged 55%; Beat Earnings Estimates

Research Desk Line-up: Restaurant Brands Intl. Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, McDonald's total revenues decreased 10%, or 12% on a constant currency basis, to $5.75 billion from $6.42 billion in Q3 FY16, due to the impact of the Company's strategic refranchising initiative. Total revenue was below analysts' expectations of $5.80 billion.

For the reported quarter, McDonald's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 3% to $567 million from $582.9 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, company-operated restaurant expenses decreased 23% to $2.48 billion from $3.24 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, McDonald's franchised restaurants-occupancy expenses increased 4% to $457.3 million from $437.6 million in Q3 FY16. For Q3 FY17, the Company's total operating costs and expenses decreased 38% to $2.68 billion from $4.29 billion in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, McDonald's franchised restaurant margin was 83% compared to 82.1% in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the McDonald's company-operated restaurant margin was 19.1% compared to 18.4% in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, McDonald's operating income increased 44% to $3.08 billion from $2.14 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 2030 basis points to 53.5% of revenue from 33.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, McDonald's net income increased 48% to $1.88 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.28 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, McDonald's diluted EPS increased 55% to $2.32 on a y-o-y basis from $1.50 in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 9% to $1.76 on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.75.

Same Store Performance

During Q3 FY17, the Company's comparable sales growth was 6% compared to 3.5% in the same period last year, reflecting positive guest counts in all segments. McDonald's US comparable sales increased 4.1% in the reported quarter, reflecting the national beverage and McPick 2 value promotions along with the continued success of the Signature Crafted premium sandwich platform. The segment's operating income for the reported quarter increased 6%, reflecting higher sales-driven franchised margin dollars and general and administrative (G&A) savings.

During Q3 FY17, McDonald's comparable sales for the International Lead segment increased 5.7%, led by continued momentum in the UK and Canada as well as positive results across all other markets. The segment's operating income increased 21%, fueled by sales-driven improvements in franchised margin dollars.

Store Update

As on September 30, 2017, McDonald's had 36,976 restaurants compared to 36,615 in Q3 FY16. On July 31, the Company completed the sale of businesses in China and Hong Kong, comprising of over 2,700 restaurants.

Dividend Raise

On September 21, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved raising the quarterly dividend 7% to $1.01 from $0.94 per share of common stock, payable on December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 01, 2017.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects SG&A expenses to decrease 7% on a constant currency basis and effective tax rate to be in the range of 32% to 33%. McDonald's estimates capital expenditure to be $1.7 billion for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, November 01, 2017, McDonald's' stock marginally fell 0.32%, ending the trading session at $166.37. A total volume of 2.18 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 7.53% in the last three months, 15.98% in the past six months, and 48.21% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 36.68% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 24.01 and has a dividend yield of 2.43%. The stock currently has a market cap of $135.03 billion.

