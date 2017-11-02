Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Lockheed Martin's Sales Increased 5%

Research Desk Line-up: L3 Technologies Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended September 24, 2017, Lockheed Martin reported net sales of $12.2 billion compared to $11.6 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers lagged behind analysts' estimates of $12.83 billion.

Lockheed Martin's net earnings from continuing operations were $939 million, or $3.24 per share, in Q3 2017 compared to $1.1 billion, or $3.61 per share, in Q3 2016. The Company's earnings results fell short of Wall Street's expectations of $3.25 per share.

Lockheed Martin's Segment Results

During Q3 2017, the Aeronautics segment's net sales jumped 14% to $4.77 billion on a y-o-y basis, primarily attributable to higher net sales of approximately $540 million for the F-35 program due to increased volume on production and sustainment. The segment's operating profit in the reported quarter advanced 18% compared to $517 million in the year-ago same period.

For Q3 2017, the Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) division's net sales totaled $1.79 billion, up 3% on a y-o-y basis, primarily attributable to higher net sales of approximately $45 million for tactical missile programs due to product configuration mix. In the reported quarter, MFC's operating profit fell 7% to $270 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating profit decreased approximately $30 million for tactical missile programs due to lower risk retirements and the establishment of a reserve on a program.

The Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) reported sales of $3.353 billion for Q3 2017 compared to sales of $3.346 billion in Q3 2016. RMS' operating profit fell marginally to $244 million in the reported quarter compared to $247 million in the year-earlier same quarter.

For Q3 2017, Space Systems' net sales fell 1% to $2.25 billion, primarily attributable to approximately $160 million for government satellite programs and about $60 million across other programs. Space Systems' operating profit declined by 52% to $218 million in the reported quarter. The segment's adjustments excluding volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $60 million lower in Q3 2017 compared to the year-ago corresponding period.

Cash Matters

For Q3 2017, Lockheed Martin's cash from operations was $1.8 billion compared to $1.3 billion in Q3 2016. The Company repurchased 1.6 million shares for $500 million in the reported quarter compared to 1.2 million shares for $278 million in the prior year's same quarter. Lockheed Martin made capital expenditures of $222 million in Q3 2017 versus $241 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

On September 07, 2017, Lockheed Martin issued $1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes with a fixed interest rate of 4.09% maturing in September 2052 in exchange for outstanding notes totaling $1.4 billion with interest rates ranging from 4.70% to 8.50% maturing in 2029 to 2046.

On September 28, 2017, the Company increased its share repurchase program by $2.0 billion and increased its quarterly dividend rate by 10%, or $0.18 per share, to $2.00 per share, beginning with dividend payment in Q4 2017.

Financial Outlook

The Company expects its 2018 net sales to increase by approximately 2.0% on a y-o-y basis. Total business segment operating margin in 2018 is expected to be in the 10.3% to 10.5% range and cash from operations is expected to be greater than or equal to $5.0 billion.

Effective January 01, 2018, Lockheed Martin will adopt Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (commonly referred to as ASC 606), which will change the way the Company recognizes revenue for certain of its customer contracts.

Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $306.60, marginally down 0.51%. A total volume of 1.01 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 3.64% in the last three months, 13.34% in the past six months, and 25.15% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 22.67% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 24.86 and have a dividend yield of 2.61%. The stock currently has a market cap of $88.27 billion.

