

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Freiberger USA Inc., Morris Plains, a 100 %-owned subsidiary of Südzucker Group, said that it acquired Richelieu Foods Inc, Braintree/Massachusetts, the largest frozen pizza producer for private label in food retailing in the USA from Centerview Capital. The Enterprise Value is $435 million.



Richelieu produces with nearly 900 employees frozen and chilled pizza as well as sauces and dressings for the food retailing private label business in the USA. In business year 2016 revenues of $325 million were generated. The acquisition is subject to subsequent approval by the U.S. antitrust authorities.



