

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $58.1 million, or $0.66 per share. This was up from $52.0 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $645.0 million. This was up from $581.7 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $58.1 Mln. vs. $52.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $645.0 Mln vs. $581.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.55



