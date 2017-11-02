sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,762  Euro		-0,12
-1,10 %
WKN: A115K2 ISIN: CA68827L1013 Ticker-Symbol: OM4 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,766
11,056
12:29
10,756
11,075
12:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD10,762-1,10 %
OSISKO METALS INC0,728-4,71 %