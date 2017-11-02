

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX), a medical technology company, on Thursday said it expects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be between $10.55 and $10.65 on a stand-alone basis. The outlook represents growth of approximately 12 percent over fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $9.48.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On a stand-alone basis, the company expects full year 2018 revenues to increase 5 to 6 percent as reported, or 4 to 5 percent on a currency-neutral basis, including an estimated 50 basis point adverse impact from the change in the U.S. dispensing business model.



Analysts expect revenues of $12.07 billion for the new year. In 2017, the company recorded $12.09 billion revenues.



Further, the company said the acquisition of C.R. Bard is on-track with an expected closing date in the fourth calendar quarter of 2017, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.



Guidance inclusive of the C.R. Bard acquisition will be provided after the close of the transaction.



Vincent Forlenza, Chairman and CEO, said, 'We are very pleased with our strong fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results. . We enter fiscal 2018 with continued momentum in our core and look forward to the successful closing of the C.R. Bard acquisition.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX