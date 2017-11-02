

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $99.36 million, or $0.63 per share. This was up from $85.46 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $2.61 billion. This was up from $2.04 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $99.36 Mln. vs. $85.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 27.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 - $2.00 Full year revenue guidance: $9.25 - $9.35 Bln



