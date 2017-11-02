

2 NOVEMBER 2017



NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC



UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017



Northern Venture Trust PLC ('the Company') announces that the unaudited net asset value per share as at 30 September 2017 was 72.6 pence.



The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 September 2017 was 105,026,156. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.



It is expected that the Company's audited results for the year ended 30 September 2017 will be announced on or shortly after 14 November 2017.



Enquiries: Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000



Website: www.nvm.co.uk



