Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025

The "Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high occurrence of obesity cases, rising knowledge among the obsess population, recent technological developments of bariatric surgery devices and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report



Based on product, the market is categorized into clip appliers, surgical staples and trocars, surgical clamps, endo stitch, gastric surgery clamps, adjustable gastric bands, implantable gastric simulators and intragastric balloons.

Furthermore, adjustable gastric bands are sub segmented into midband, heliogast, realize band and lap band.

Depending on Procedure, the market is segmented into sleeve gastrectomy surgery, gastric banding surgery, gastric bypass surgery, biliopancreatic diversion with a duodenal switch (BPD-DS) and other procedures.

By end user, the market is segregated into surgical centers, hospital pharmacies, bariatric surgery clinics and other end users.

Current Trends



High occurrence of obesity cases

Rising knowledge among the obsess population

Recent technological developments of Bariatric Surgery Devices

Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

Covidien PLC

EnteroMedics, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

ReShape Medical, Inc.

Spatz FGIA, Inc.

USGI Medical, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

EndoGastric Solutions, Inc.

GI Dynamics, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Satiety, Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc.

Semiled Ltd.

Cousin Biotech

Mediflex Surgical Procedures

