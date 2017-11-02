The "Certified Hoshin Planning Facilitator" training has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Certification Requirements

Complete five days of classroom training.

Pass the exam at the end of training.

Facilitate one strategic planning cycle and at least six monthly strategy reviews.

About Certified Hoshin Planning Facilitator

In an increasingly ambiguous and volatile world, effective strategic planning is becoming a core competency for any business or operational leader. Yet, this discipline is under-developed in many organizations. At worst, immature strategic planning processes can reduce rather than increase coherence across an organization.

Successful strategic planning requires expert facilitation and the application of proven state-of-the-art methods to make best use of the combined brainpower and creative diversity in an organization. Strategic plans can then predictably exploit the best opportunities and result in strategy execution that works.

This certification program is designed to build the relevant skills for those working in a strategic planning or strategy execution role. Participants will learn how to validate and update strategy, how to translate this strategy into a coherent strategic plan, how to align it with the entire organization, and how to keep the execution of this plan on track throughout a planning cycle by engaging leadership, management, and employees in a facilitated approach to strategic planning and execution.

Participants will become familiar with concepts in strategy creation and how to connect these to Hoshin Kanri-based strategic planning. Specifically, the course will give students foundational knowledge in the Hoshin Planning process, how to use its tools for strategic planning, and how to manage a facilitated strategy execution process. Certified students will graduate with the skills of Hoshin Planning as well as the ability to manage the Hoshin Planning process to deliver results through monthly and annual strategy reviews.

Demonstrating their newly acquired skills in one annual planning cycle and its execution will make the certified participants invaluable enablers for structured strategy creation, strategic planning, and strategy execution. During the course, participants will also learn how to use the i-nexus strategy planning software to map and manage their strategic plans across all levels of an organization.

Learning Objectives

After completing this course participants will:

Understand the breadth and depth of the body of knowledge around strategy development, planning, and execution

Know how to validate a given strategy and ensure it is robust

Know how to translate this strategy into a strategic plan that works using Hoshin Planning

Know how to keep the execution of this plan on track

After successful certification, participants will be able to:

Apply state-of-the-art approaches for strategy using a dynamic, facilitated approach

Use Hoshin Planning as a disciplined approach to strategic planning

Support and orientate company leaders in strategic planning activities

Who is this training and education appropriate for?

Anyone leading strategic planning in an organization

Business leaders looking to plan strategy in a predictable and reliable manner at either corporate or operational level

What other materials are provided?

Six months of access to i-nexus strategy execution software

Access to online Strategic Planning via Hoshin Kanri course (pre-reading)

List of references on strategy

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9zkbsh/certified_hoshin

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005731/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Professional Development and Training