Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp, (TSX: COP) ("Coro or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized its agreement to acquire 100% of the La Atomica property from a local Chilean company. The property directly adjoins the Company's Marimaca project to the northwest and both properties are located 22km east of the port of Mejillones in the II Region of Chile. Coro will acquire this property through a wholly-owned local subsidiary. Coro signed a Letter of Intent to acquire this property in August 2017 (see Coro press release and accompanying figures dated August 21, 2017) for the details of this acquisition.

"As part of our continuing strategy to consolidate the land position in the Marimaca district, we are very pleased to have finalized this transaction on the La Atomica claim block," commented Luis Tondo, President and CEO. "We are confident that Marimaca-style mineralization is present on our new property, and we are preparing a 25-hole, 6,000 metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to explore this. In addition, an 11-hole, 3,000 metre program of RC drilling for the continuing exploration of the Marimaca property itself, will commence shortly."

About Coro Mining Corp.:

Coro's strategy is to grow a mining business through the discovery, development and operation projects at any stage of development, which are well located with respect to infrastructure and water, have low permitting risk, and have the potential to achieve a short and cost effective timeline to production. The Company's preference is for open pit heap leach copper projects, where minimizing capital investment and creating profitability are priorities and, where the likely capital cost is financeable relative to the Company's market capitalization. The Company's assets include the Marimaca development project; its 65% interest in the SCM Berta company, which owns the Berta mine and Nora plant and the Llancahue prospect.

