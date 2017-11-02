Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2017) - Great Bear Resources (TSXV: GBR) (the "Company" or "Great Bear"), today announced complete results of the summer 2017 drill program completed on the Dixie Lake project, located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. All 8 drill holes returned intervals of gold mineralization. Results are provided in Table 1.

The Company has identified four steeply-plunging zones of high grade gold (containing intercepts with greater than 5 g/t gold, with a high of 163 g/t gold) within the 500 m by 300 m area of the main gold structure that has been drilled to-date. Mineralization displays excellent continuity, with 70 of 73 drill holes (96%) having intercepted at least 3 g/t gold, and 40 drill holes (55%) having intercepted greater than 5 g/t gold. Gold grades are positively correlated with 1) increasing depth, and 2) proximity to the centre of these high grade, steeply plunging gold zones.

Table 1: Results from Phase 1 drilling at Dixie Lake. New results are from DL-006, 007a and 008. Holes DL-001 to 005 were disclosed on September 7, 2017.

Hole Number

From (m) To (m) Width (m)* Au (g/t) DL-001 including 136.40 141.00 4.60 4.07 140.50 141.00 0.50 10.50 DL-002 including 122.00 128.50 6.50 1.33 124.50 125.70 1.20 3.06 DL-003 including 53.25 67.00 13.75 2.11 60.30 61.30 1.00 6.35 DL-004

56.20 62.50 6.30 5.56 including 59.50 60.50 1.00 8.33 DL-005

162.60 173.00 10.40 16.84 including 164.60 172.45 7.85 21.53 and including 170.75 172.45 1.70 82.54 and including 171.40 172.45 1.05 130.10 DL-006 including 64.60 73.95 9.35 1.56 72.10 72.80 0.70 3.66 DL-007a

74.80 82.90 8.10 1.60 including 77.30 78.30 1.00 5.23 and 89.80 116.30 26.50 1.30 including 97.30 100.30 3.00 5.25 DL-008 including 175.50 182.00 6.50 1.09 181.40 182.00 0.60 7.12

*Width represents core length and does not reflect true width of the zone. Great Bear has not completed enough work on the project to determine true width of the zone. Current interpretations suggest that the zone dips between 60 - 90 degrees. All composite intervals are calculated using a minimum cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t gold with < 1.5 metres of internal dilution.

Results of a high resolution geophysical survey completed in October confirmed that the Dixie Lake gold zone occurs within a more than 20 kilometre long, major regional structure on Great's Bear's claims. The area drilled by Great Bear is one of several targets with similar geophysical expressions along this trend, suggesting capacity for multiple on-strike gold zones. Historical drilling has confirmed gold mineralization has been intersected along 2.5 kilometres of strike length of this structure to-date.

Figure 1: Long section through main zone showing pierce points of gold intercepts. Zone remains open along strike and at depth. Three steeply-plunging higher grade gold zones have been drill-confirmed by Great Bear. The "hinge zone" has not yet been tested by Great Bear, but includes several high grade intercepts including 17.22 g/t gold over 3.8 m.