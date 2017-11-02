

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $405.9 million, or $0.91 per share. This was up from $393.5 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $3.08 billion. This was up from $2.92 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $405.9 Mln. vs. $393.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



