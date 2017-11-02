Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 11:53
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
http://www.singulus.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English:
http://www.singulus.com/en/investor-relations/company-reports.html
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Internet: www.singulus.de
