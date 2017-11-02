Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG /

Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of

quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-02 / 11:53

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German:

http://www.singulus.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English:

http://www.singulus.com/en/investor-relations/company-reports.html



2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

Hanauer Landstrasse 103

63796 Kahl am Main

Germany

Internet: www.singulus.de



End of News DGAP News Service



624553 2017-11-02



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)