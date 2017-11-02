

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) reported earnings for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $171 million, or $0.53 per share. This was lower than $402 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $3.05 billion. This was down from $3.42 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $171 Mln. vs. $402 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -57.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -58.3% -Revenue (Q3): $3.05 Bln vs. $3.42 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.8%



