

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2018.



For fiscal 2018, ADP now anticipates revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent compared to the prior forecast of 5 percent to 6 percent.



The company now expects full-year earnings per share to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent, compared to its prior forecast of down 3 percent to down 1 percent, and adjusted earnings per share growth to be 5 percent to 7 percent compared to its prior forecast of 2 percent to 4 percent growth.



