Disney-Developed Dragonchain' Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Approaches End

SEATTLE, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Initial Coin Offering enters its last day with $9 million already raised

Dragonchain, which brings blockchain technology to businesses with its secure, serverless, scalable platform, today enters the last day of its public token sale. The tokens issued in the ICO, Dragons, will provide utility access to platform services, project incubation, and professional services to support start-ups and entrepreneurs building applications on the platform.

Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney's Seattle office between 2015 and 2016 under the name "Disney Private Blockchain Platform". The project launched as open-source by Disney on October 2, 2016.

George Sarhanis, Chief Business Officer of Dragonchain Inc., says: "We created Dragonchain to be an easy-to-use hybrid blockchain platform with all the benefits of immutable proof on the public blockchain. Our incubator programme will nurture the next generation of blockchain applications, and we already have start-ups in the programme which will use Dragonchain to verify the provenance of art, secure the last-mile delivery of packages and implement frictionless payments."

Learn about how you can use Dragons here:https://youtu.be/HDf88Omur80

Dragonchain's Initial Coin Offering is open until Nov 2, 2017 17:00 US/PDT (UTC-7).

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications on a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The company also provides professional services to build-out development and successful tokenization ecosystems with long term value utilizing an incubation model. Please visit and contact us at https://dragonchain.com/.



Media Contact:

Tom Fry

Bright Bee PR

media@dragonchain.com

+44(0)208-8193170