LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - MediaPlatform (www.mediaplatform.com), the leading enterprise webcasting solution for interactive town halls and all-hands in the Fortune 1000, today announced its partnership with Pexip, an award-winning vendor of video conferencing and collaboration technology, to enable streaming of virtual meetings to audiences of unlimited size.

With this partnership between the respective leaders in large-scale delivery and small group collaboration, enterprises now have the ability to seamlessly scale their video infrastructure to meet any internal communication use case.

"While large enterprise webcasts were traditionally produced only in studios, we're seeing much more interest now in producing webcast content from a much wider array of sources, including video conferencing end-points, virtual meeting rooms, and Skype for Business," observed Mike Newman, MediaPlatform's CEO. "With this partnership, we can provide the organizations the meeting room flexibility and audio-visual fidelity Pexip is renowned for with the scalability and reliability we provide for large audience live webcasts."

The Pexip Infinity meeting platform provides organizations with unlimited capacity for video, audio, and web conferencing across traditionally incompatible technologies. It seamlessly combines legacy video conferencing, Microsoft Skype for Business and WebRTC for browser-based video.

"We are excited to announce MediaPlatform as a live webcasting partner. We are focused on partnering with vendors with established track records for excellence across the world's top organizations," said Chris Ford, Pexip VP of Sales for the Americas. "As a recognized leader in enabling the delivery of live executive messaging by leading industry analysts, MediaPlatform brings a rich set of features and services that will assist our enterprise customers scale their corporate communications efforts."

In addition to interoperability between MediaPlatform and standards-based video conferencing solutions, the Pexip integration provides MediaPlatform clients the ability to include the reach of Skype for Business meetings to their webcast audiences -- whether viewing on desktop, tablet or smartphone.

Pexip Infinity users, on the other hand, can take advantage of the set of best-in-class online corporate broadcast features from MediaPlatform that include: registration, polling, Q&A and multimedia content. With pioneering network optimization technology and the enterprise streaming industry's most advanced QoE and QoS monitoring system, organizations with cloud or hybrid cloud deployments of Pexip Infinity can now leverage MediaPlatform as their video distribution engine without negatively impacting internal networks.

To learn more about the Pexip and MediaPlatform partnership, contact an enterprise video communications consultant at info@mediaplatform.com or Pexip at info@pexip.com.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is the leading enterprise video platform enabling CEO Town Halls, employee communications and e-learning for companies that include Adobe, First Data Corporation, Phillips 66 and Sprint. MediaPlatform helps organizations leverage the power of video to improve employee engagement, knowledge sharing and enhance productivity.

MediaPlatform is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management.

www.mediaplatform.com

About Pexip

Founded in 2012 and privately owned, Pexip enables enterprises and organizations to provide video-based communications and collaboration tools to all employees.

The company's meeting platform enables seamless collaboration across incompatible video and audio technologies such as traditional video conferencing, Microsoft Skype for Business and WebRTC. The unique software provides unmatched capacity and interoperability and can be deployed in an organization's data center, or in a private or public cloud such as Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services, as well as in any hybrid combination.

Pexip Infinity is used by numerous Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries. The technology also powers a large number of the world's Videoconferencing as a Service (VCaaS) providers. The company was named Global Video Conferencing Technology Innovation Award winner by renowned analysts Frost & Sullivan in 2016. In 2017, Pexip Infinity Fusion was certified for Skype for Business Server by Microsoft.

Pexip is represented on all five continents and has offices in Oslo, London, Sydney, and New York.

www.pexip.com

