

Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $116.32 million, or $0.62 per share. This was lower than $128.55 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $116.32 Mln. vs. $128.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61



