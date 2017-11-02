$1.1 billion of revenues in 3Q17, up 6% from the prior third quarter

2017 synergies now expected to be at least $70 million, up from $60 million previously

Through October 31, 2017, $1.15 billion returned to shareholders via buybacks and dividends

$1.2 billion share repurchase program authorized to begin January 1, 2018, 20% increase from prior authorization

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global network of exchanges and clearing houses and provider of global data and listing services, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2017. For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $369 million on $1.1 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.62, up 9% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $430 million in the third quarter, and diluted EPS were $0.73, up 14% year-over-year. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release for more information on our adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS.

"We are pleased to again deliver strong revenue and earnings growth while executing on our strategic objectives to serve our customers and shareholders," said ICE Chairman and CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher. "We are investing to grow our trading, data and risk management solutions across geographies and asset classes and continue to see new ways to serve our customers across their workflow, from capital efficient clearing, to new trading and data products, to supporting regulatory compliance and connectivity needs. Our recent acquisitions demonstrate this focus and we look forward to leveraging our integrated offering to serve global markets as they evolve."

Scott A. Hill, ICE CFO, added: "Through the first nine months of the year we have grown revenues and are now on track to exceed our original 2017 synergy target even as we invest for continued growth in 2018. Our disciplined and balanced approach to shareholder value creation has enabled us to strategically invest in our business, while also returning over $1 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends so far in 2017."

Third Quarter 2017 GAAP Results

Third quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses, were $1.1 billion. Trading and clearing segment revenues, less transaction-based expenses, were $523 million in the third quarter 2017, up 8% compared to the prior third quarter. Data and listings segment revenues were $620 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 4% compared to the prior third quarter, including data services revenues of $518 million, up 6% and listings revenues of $102 million, down 3% over the prior third quarter.

Consolidated operating expenses were $547 million for the third quarter of 2017. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $596 million and operating margin was 52%. The effective tax rate for the third quarter was 33%.

Unrestricted cash was $419 million and outstanding debt was $6.1 billion as of September 30, 2017.

Financial Guidance

ICE's fourth quarter 2017 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $540 million to $550 million and adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $475 million to $485 million.

ICE's interest expense is expected to be $50 million in the fourth quarter.

ICE's adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be between 30-32% for the fourth quarter.

ICE's diluted share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 585 million to 595 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) The 2017 Non-GAAP adjusted operating expense excludes $65 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangibles for the fourth quarter of 2017. The GAAP operating expense forecast does not reflect an estimate of acquisition-related transaction and integration costs for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, November 2, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2017 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 from the United States, 866-284-3684 from Canada or 412-317-6061 from outside of the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 1801297 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the fourth quarter 2017 earnings has been scheduled for February 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Revenues: 2017 2016 2017 2016 Transaction and clearing, net 2,373 2,566 758 777 Data services 1,559 1,463 518 489 Listings 315 314 102 106 Other revenues 148 131 54 44 Total revenues 4,395 4,474 1,432 1,416 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 275 290 92 94 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 635 823 197 244 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 3,485 3,361 1,143 1,078 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 710 708 231 236 Professional services 94 101 30 32 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 27 61 4 14 Technology and communication 294 277 99 93 Rent and occupancy 52 52 17 17 Selling, general and administrative 117 83 38 31 Depreciation and amortization 404 470 128 181 Total operating expenses 1,698 1,752 547 604 Operating income 1,787 1,609 596 474 Other income (expense): Interest expense (137 (134 (47 (44 Other income, net 198 24 11 13 Other income (expense), net 61 (110 (36 (31 Income before income tax expense 1,848 1,499 560 443 Income tax expense 537 409 185 93 Net income 1,311 1,090 375 350 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (22 (20 (6 (6 Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. 1,289 1,070 369 344 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common shareholders: Basic 2.18 1.80 0.63 0.58 Diluted 2.17 1.79 0.62 0.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 591 595 588 596 Diluted 595 599 592 600 Dividend per share 0.60 0.51 0.20 0.17

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) As of As of September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 419 407 Short-term investments 16 23 Short-term restricted cash and investments 762 679 Customer accounts receivable, net 897 777 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 52,401 55,150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 744 97 Total current assets 55,239 57,133 Property and equipment, net 1,192 1,129 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 12,016 12,291 Other intangible assets, net 10,056 10,420 Long-term restricted cash and investments 264 264 Long-term investments 432 Other non-current assets 351 334 Total other non-current assets 22,687 23,741 Total assets 79,118 82,003 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 427 388 Section 31 fees payable 32 131 Accrued salaries and benefits 184 230 Deferred revenue 228 114 Short-term debt 1,197 2,493 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 52,401 55,150 Other current liabilities 131 111 Total current liabilities 54,600 58,617 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 2,989 2,958 Long-term debt 4,865 3,871 Accrued employee benefits 264 430 Other non-current liabilities 381 337 Total non-current liabilities 8,499 7,596 Total liabilities 63,099 66,213 Redeemable non-controlling interest 36 Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shareholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (833 (40 Additional paid-in capital 11,423 11,306 Retained earnings 5,718 4,789 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (322 (344 Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shareholders' equity 15,992 15,717 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 27 37 Total equity 16,019 15,754 Total liabilities and equity 79,118 82,003

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2017 Three Months

Ended September

30, 2016 Net income attributable to ICE 369 344 Add: Interactive Data and NYSE transaction and integration costs 3 7 Add: Employee severance costs related to Creditex U.K. brokerage operations 4 Add: Creditex customer relationship intangible asset impairment 33 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 64 76 Add: Accruals relating to ongoing investigations and inquiries 4 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (22 (45 Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 12 Less: Other tax adjustments (34 Adjusted net income attributable to ICE 430 385 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE 0.62 0.57 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE 0.73 0.64

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that operates a leading network of global futures, equity and equity options exchanges, as well as global clearing and data services across financial and commodity markets. The New York Stock Exchange is the world leader in capital raising, listings and equities trading.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2017. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

