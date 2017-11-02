sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.11.2017 | 12:31
PR Newswire

Global Transparent Displays Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Growing Trend towards Smart Wearables

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Transparent Displays Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Transparent Displays Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing attractiveness of transparent display among gaming business, growing trend towards smart wearables and recent technological developments in transparent displays.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Market Trends

  • Increasing Attractiveness of Transparent Display among Gaming Business
  • Growing Trend towards Smart Wearables
  • Recent Technological Developments in Transparent Displays
  • Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

Scope of the Report

  • Based on technology the market is categorized into E-Paper, OLED and LCD.
  • By application the market is segmented by wearable computing, building-related, retail, mobile displays, military, automotive and other applications.
  • Wearable Computing is sub divided into watches and glasses & helmets.
  • Building-related applications are sub segmented into refrigerators, hybrid window/displays and other appliances.
  • Retail applications are further segregated into vending machines, advertising displays & store windows and display cases.
  • Mobile Displays are classified into laptops and notebooks and cell phones and tablets.
  • Other Applications include museum displays and casino games.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Transparent Displays Market, By Technology

5 Transparent Displays Market, By Application

6 Transparent Displays Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies

  • AU Optronics Corp.
  • Google, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Apple, Inc
  • LG Electronics
  • Sony Corp
  • UDC Corp
  • Philips Corp
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Pioneer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jwp52/global

