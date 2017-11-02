42Gears Products Enhances ViewSonic Digital Signage Solution

BANGALORE, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading providerof digital workspace technologies, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with ViewSonic to offer 42Gears Nix agent integration with the latest version of ViewSonic media players. Nix Agent is an application which allows IT admins to manage and control devices.

Nix will help ViewSonic to simplify the challenges associated with the remote control and management of dynamic messaging on large format commercial displays or digital signages.

42Gears has been a long-term mobility partner with ViewSonic by offering 42Gears EMM Solution - SureMDM for Android-based Smart Displays.

42Gears Nix Agent will now be factory installed on the ViewSonic media players NMP620-P10 and NMP620-P10X, which will provide customized control over the display and content. Further, it will also enable remote troubleshooting and installation capabilities, resetting devices, and pushing new content to them. Post deployment, these ViewSonic media players are expected to be available in the market from December 2017.

Additionally, ViewSonic also plans to integrate Nix Agent into its popular Android-based CDM large format displays by early 2018. The CDM series of media displays in which the Nix Agent will be deployed includes CDM4300R, CDM4300T, CDM4900R, CDM5500R and CDM5500T.

"ViewSonic values our relationship with 42Gears as a long term partner. For several years, we have been recommending SureMDM software as a valuable add-on for remote controlling our Android-based Smart Displays. We are now pleased to expand this relationship by pre-bundling the 42Gears Nix Agent with our latest NMP620-P10 x86 based media players, which will be shipped in December," saidErik Willey, Product Marketing Director, ViewSonic.

"We are also planning to provide the same solution with our popular Android-based CDM large format displays by early 2018. Oftentimes, the most challenging part of digital signage deployment is managing the displays and content, and the 42Gears solution helps to simplify this process greatly. One thing we particularly like about the 42Gears package is that it's a complete solution, providing not just the ability to provision and configure the displays, but also to troubleshoot, reset, and remotely install new software applications or push out new digital content," added Erik.

Onkar Singh, Founder & CEO, 42Gears, stated,"This marks the expansion of our relationship with ViewSonic and we're energized to continue delivering value through our products. Pre-bundling the Nix agent with the ViewSonic media players offers a tailored product to the users which will allow them to moderate content easily. With the help of Nix Agent, ViewSonic customers will be able to remotely control the media devices, mass configure them, apply various settings and deliver a high definition display of content with just a few clicks."

About ViewSonic

Founded in California in 1987, ViewSonic has 30-years under its belt as a leading global provider of visual solution products. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic keeps the world connected with a portfolio of professional level visual solutions that enhance the way they compute, collaborate, communicate and connect. ViewSonic products include LED monitors, interactive commercial displays, touch displays, projectors, thin client, zero client and smart displays. For more information, please visit,http://www.viewsonic.com.

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systemsprovides SaaS and On-premiseEMM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices. More than 7000 customers across 106 countries use 42Gears for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)and Company Owned Device (COD)deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visithttp://www.42gears.com.

