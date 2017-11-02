Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: AT&T's Adjusted EPS Remained Flat on a Y-O-Y Basis

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=T, following the Company's disclosure of its financial results on October 24, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The Company's International segment's total operating revenue increased 11.7% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, AT&T's total operating revenue decreased 3% to $39.67 billion from $40.89 billion in Q3 FY16. The total operating revenue was below analysts' expectations of $40.10 billion.

During Q3 FY17, AT&T's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 4.1% to $12.45 billion from $12.99 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin decreased 40 basis points to 31.4% of revenue from 31.8% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, AT&T's equipment expenses decreased 5.9% to $4.19 billion from $4.46 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's broadcast, programming, and operations expenses increased 7.6% to $5.28 billion from $4.91 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased 7.7% to $8.32 billion from $9.01 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's D&A expenses decreased 8.2% to $6.04 billion from $6.58 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, AT&T's operating income decreased 0.1% to $6.40 billion from $6.41 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 50 basis points to 16.1% of revenue from 15.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, AT&T's net income decreased 9% to $3.03 billion from $3.33 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 9.3% to $0.49 from $0.54 in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was at par with the $0.74 reported in the same period of last year. The adjusted diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $0.75.

Segment Details

Business Solutions - During Q3 FY17, AT&T's Business Solutions segment's total operating revenue decreased 4% to $17.06 billion from $17.77 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 220 basis points to 26.4% of revenue from 24.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Entertainment Group - During Q3 FY17, AT&T's Entertainment Group segment's total operating revenue decreased 0.6% to $12.65 billion from $12.72 billion in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 130 basis points to 10.4% of revenue from 11.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Consumer Mobility - During Q3 FY17, AT&T's Consumer Mobility segment's total operating revenue decreased 6.3% to $7.75 billion from $8.27 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 120 basis points to 29.9% of revenue from 31.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

International - During Q3 FY17, AT&T's International segment's total operating revenue increased 11.7% to $2.10 billion from $1.88 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating loss was $125 million compared to an operating loss of $53 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, AT&T's cash and cash equivalents increased 737.9% to $48.50 billion from $5.79 billion on December 31, 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivables decreased 5.4% to $15.88 billion from $16.79 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's total assets increased 0.8% to $443.87 billion from $403.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, AT&T's long-term debt increased 36.1% to $154.73 billion from $113.68 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 0.2% to $29.27 billion from $29.20 billion in FY16.

During FY17, AT&T's YTD free cash flow decreased 3.3% to $12.80 billion from $13.25 billion in FY16.

On September 29, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share payable on November 01, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, November 01, 2017, AT&T's stock closed the trading session at $33.55, slightly down 0.30% from its previous closing price of $33.65. A total volume of 37.82 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 27.58 million shares. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 16.13 and have a dividend yield of 5.84%. The stock currently has a market cap of $206.84 billion.

