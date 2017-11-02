Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: 3M's Sales Jumped 6%; EPS Climbed 8.4%

Research Desk Line-up: Milacron Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, 3M's sales grew 6% to $8.17 billion compared to $7.71 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's organic local-currency sales increased 6.6%, while divestitures reduced sales by 1.2%. 3M's reported sales numbers topped analysts' estimates of $7.92 billion.

During Q3 2017, 3M's operating income totaled $2.04 billion compared to $1.90 billion in Q3 2016, while its operating income margin was 25.0%, up 0.3% y-o-y. This result includes $48 million of incremental investments in accelerated growth programs, productivity, and portfolio actions.

3M reported a net income of $1.43 billion for Q3 2017, up 7.5% compared to a net income of $1.33 billion in Q3 2016. The Company posted earnings of $2.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.4% versus earnings of $2.15 per share in the year-ago comparable period. 3M's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations of $2.21 per share.

Business Group Summary

During Q3 2017, 3M's Industrial segment's sales grew 6.2% to $2.8 billion. On an organic local-currency basis, the Industrial segment's sales grew in all businesses led by advanced materials, industrial adhesives and tapes, and separation and purification. The division's operating income was $614 million for the reported quarter, reflecting a growth of 3.1% compared to the year-ago same period.

For Q3 2017, 3M's Safety and Graphics segment recorded sales of $1.5 billion, up 1.9% in US dollars. The segment's organic local-currency sales increased 6.0% and foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.8%, offset by divestitures reducing sales by 4.9%. On an organic local-currency basis, the Safety and Graphics segment's sales increased in personal safety, roofing granules, and transportation safety, while commercial solutions declined. The segment's operating income totaled $410 million for the reported quarter, up 10.5% on a y-o-y basis.

3M's Health Care segment's sales advanced 7.7% to $1.5 billion, with organic local-currency sales growing 6.9%, supported by foreign currency translation which increased sales by 0.8%. On an organic local-currency basis, the Health Care segment's sales grew in all businesses led by drug delivery systems, food safety, medical consumables, and oral care. The segment's operating income advanced 9.3% to $471 million y-o-y.

During Q3 2017, 3M's Electronics and Energy segment's sales climbed 13.1% to $1.4 billion. On an organic local-currency basis, the segment's Electronics-related sales grew 18% on a y-o-y basis with growth in both electronics materials solutions, and display materials and systems. Energy-related sales rose 2% on a y-o-y basis, while telecom sales declined. The segment's operating income surged 29.9% to $394 million.

3M's Consumer segment's sales totaled $1.2 billion for Q3 2017, up 2.2% in US dollars. On an organic local-currency basis, the segment's sales grew in consumer healthcare, home improvement, and home care; while stationery and office declined. In the reported quarter, the Consumer segment's operating income was $307 million, down 3.2% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

During Q3 2017, 3M's operating cash flow was $1.8 billion, contributing to the conversion of 100% of net income to free cash flow. The Company paid $701 million in cash dividends to shareholders and repurchased $380 million of its own shares during the reported quarter.

Outlook

As a result of the strong performance through the first nine months, 3M increased its guidance for 2017. The Company is now forecasting organic local-currency sales growth in the range of 4% to 5%, up from the previous guidance of 3% to 5%. 3M is projecting earnings in the band of $9.00 to $9.10 per share, up 10% to 12% on a y-o-y basis compared to the previous outlook of $8.80 to $9.05.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, November 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session flat at $230.18. A total volume of 1.38 million shares have exchanged hands. 3M's stock price soared 10.87% in the last three months, 15.37% in the past six months, and 40.14% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 28.90%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.69 and has a dividend yield of 2.04%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $136.05 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily