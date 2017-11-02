

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $153.53 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $130.69 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $1.08 billion. This was up from $0.95 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $153.53 Mln. vs. $130.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.57 - $2.58



