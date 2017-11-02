sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,34 Euro		-0,189
-0,33 %
WKN: 908668 ISIN: US0311001004 Ticker-Symbol: AK1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMETEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMETEK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,84
58,39
14:08
57,68
58,22
14:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMETEK INC
AMETEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMETEK INC57,34-0,33 %