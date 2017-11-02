TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") invites you to participate in a conference call held today, November 2, 2017, at 11:00am Eastern Time to discuss recent news, company activities and to provide a general corporate update. The call will be hosted by Stan Bharti, Chairman of Euro Sun and Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun. A question and answer period will follow the call.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Local and International: 1-647-427-2311 North American Toll Free: 1-866-521-4909 Participation code: 2895027

A replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call, until the end of day on November 16, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642. The conference ID number for the replay is 2895027.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.84 million gold equivalent ounces (7.19 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,420 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%(i)), making it the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

(i)Notes Related to the Mineral Resource Estimate: Gold equivalent ounces ("AuEq") are determined by using a gold price of US$1,370/oz and a copper price of US$3.52/lb. These prices are the three-year trailing average as of July 10, 2012. Metallurgical recoveries are not taken into account for AuEq. Base case cut-off used in the table are 0.35 g/t AuEq for the Colnic deposit and 0.25% CuEq for the Rovina deposit, both of which are amenable to open-pit mining and 0.65 g/t AuEq for the Ciresata deposit which is amenable to underground bulk mining. For the Rovina and Colnic porphyries, the resource is an in-pit resource derived from a Whittle Shell Model using gross metal values of $1,350/oz Au price and $3.00/lb Cu price, net of payable amounts after smelter charges and royalty for net values of US$1,313/oz Au and US$2.57/lb Cu for Rovina and US$2.27/Ib Cu for Colnic). Rounding of tonnes as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.

Qualified Person

The mineral resources stated in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Pierre Desautels, P.Geo. Principal Resource Geologist of AGP, who served as the independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for preparing the Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report dated August 30, 2012.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

