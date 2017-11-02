

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) announced the company raised its previously announced 2017 full-year revenue guidance to the new range of up 4 percent to 5 percent primarily due to the strong year-to-date revenue and order growth and the positive impacts of foreign exchange. The company increased the midpoint of its previously announced adjusted EPS guidance by $0.07 to $2.52. The new adjusted EPS range is now $2.50 to $2.55.



Third-quarter adjusted EPS increased $0.08 to $0.66, reflecting the 24 percent growth in adjusted segment operating income and favorable impacts from a lower tax rate and share count, partially offset by unfavorable corporate cost comparisons. Revenue was up 11% to $645 million. Organic revenue was up 5% for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX