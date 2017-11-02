ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Board Committee Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company') announces that Catherine Hughes, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee with effect from November 1, 2017. Gerard Kleisterlee stood down as a member of the Audit Committee on this date.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees is as follows:

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP



Audit Committee Euleen Goh (Chair)

Roberto Setubal

Linda Stuntz

Gerrit Zalm

Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee Hans Wijers (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Nomination and Succession Committee Charles Holliday (Chair)

Linda Stuntz

Hans Wijers

Remuneration Committee Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Gerrit Zalm

November 2, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.