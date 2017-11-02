sprite-preloader
02.11.2017 | 12:34
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Board Committee Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company') announces that Catherine Hughes, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee with effect from November 1, 2017. Gerard Kleisterlee stood down as a member of the Audit Committee on this date.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees is as follows:

COMMITTEEMEMBERSHIP

Audit Committee		Euleen Goh (Chair)
Roberto Setubal
Linda Stuntz
Gerrit Zalm

Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee		Hans Wijers (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Nomination and Succession Committee		Charles Holliday (Chair)
Linda Stuntz
Hans Wijers

Remuneration Committee		Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm

November 2, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2017 PR Newswire