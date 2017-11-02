

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN), automotive retailer, said it has partnered with Waymo, Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving technology company, in a multi-year agreement to support Waymo's autonomous vehicle program.



AutoNation will offer strategic capabilities to maximize the life of Waymo's vehicles across the United States.



AutoNation franchised stores, AutoNation USA stores and other AutoNation locations, will provide long-term vehicle maintenance and repairs for Waymo's self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid vehicle fleet, and also expand with Waymo as they add additional brands.



Having served over 40 million customers and representing 33 brands, AutoNation noted that is uniquely positioned to work with Waymo as it expands its operations. AutoNation will offer complex mechanical and cosmetic repairs to maintain Waymo's self-driving fleet.



