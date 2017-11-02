FINANCIAL REPORTING OF AFFECTO PLC IN 2018



Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 2 November 2017 at 13:30, Helsinki



The board of directors of Affecto Plc ("Affecto") has resolved that, to the extent Affecto's shares are still listed at the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the relevant date, Affecto will publish its financial reports in 2018 as follows:



Financial Statements Bulletin 2017: 30 March 2018 Half-yearly Report January-June 2018: 28 September 2018



Provided that Affecto's shares are listed at Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's official list at the relevant date, the Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement will be published during the week starting on 23 April 2018. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 29 June 2018.



The board of directors of Affecto has resolved that Affecto will not publish interim reports during the year 2018.



Affecto Plc



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Heikki Nikku Managing Director heikki.nikku@cgi.com tel. +358 400 500782



Jarkko Virtanen Director, Marketing and Communications jarkko.virtanen@cgi.com +358 40 7593603



AFFECTO



Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.