Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Petteri, Jokitalo Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20171102094311_2 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-01 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000029905 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details Volume: 60000 Unit price: 4,30000 EUR



Aggregated transactions Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 4.30000 EUR



Petteri Jokitalo CEO



For additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo tel. +358 8 4882 111 www.scanfil.com