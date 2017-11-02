SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2 NOVEMBER 2017 1.30 P.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Petteri, Jokitalo Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20171102094311_2 ____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-11-01 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000029905 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction Details Volume: 60000 Unit price: 4,30000 EUR
Aggregated transactions Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 4.30000 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo CEO
For additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo tel. +358 8 4882 111 www.scanfil.com
